Opposition Party to Ask State Auditor to Conduct Real Estate Probe on All of its Lawmakers

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said on Tuesday it will ask South Korea's state auditor to look into real estate deals and titles for all of its lawmakers.The PPP unveiled the plan in response to the Democratic Party's calls for a review similar to the one undertaken by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on the ruling camp. The anti-corruption agency released results from its probe on Monday, saying that 12 DP lawmakers were allegedly involved in illicit real estate deals.PPP floor spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said that the party has already secured the consent from all of its members for the inspection, adding it will ask the independent Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to conduct the probe.The spokesperson then discredited the commission's probe results on DP lawmakers, noting that the commission is a government agency chaired by a person affiliated with the ruling party.Then he called on the DP to agree to accept a probe by BAI as well, saying that the DP should have referred the case to an independent organization, not the commission.