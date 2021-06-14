Moon Holds Talks with French President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain.The two leaders held an informal summit for about ten minutes in the southwestern British county of Cornwall.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that Moon and Macron shared the COVID-19 and economic situations of their countries.The French president reportedly expressed hope to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in key technology areas, particularly in cutting-edge technology such as semiconductors and electric vehicles.In response, Moon said South Korea also hopes to enhance cooperation in those areas, either with France or the European Union.Moon also briefed Macron on the outcome of his recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, expressing anticipation for improvement in relations between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States.Macron, in response, reiterated his strong support toward Seoul's Korea peace process initiative.