South Korea will impose Level Two social distancing measures in areas outside the capital region from Thursday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the move on Wednesday during a government meeting on virus responses.Kim said that amid the surge in infections in the greater Seoul area, the nation is witnessing rising cases outside the capital region as well.The announcement comes as the two-week trial period for the new four-tier distancing scheme is set to end on Wednesday night.Regions outside the metro area have been under Level One in the new four-tier social distancing scheme that took effect from July 1.The government decided to elevate social distancing to Level Two for non-capital areas, except Sejong City, North and South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces. The four regions will remain under Level One.