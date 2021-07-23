FM Chung Exchanges Views on N. Korea, Regional Issues with Visiting US Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday conferred on measures to follow-up on the South Korea-U.S. summit and security issues on the Korean Peninsula with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.According to the Foreign Ministry, Chung and Sherman reaffirmed the goals to achieve complete denuclearization and establish lasting peace on the peninsula as jointly agreed upon by the leaders of their respective nations in May.The officials came to an understanding that diplomacy and dialogue are vital to achieving such goals and agreed to continue close coordination to bring North Korea back to negotiations.First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Sherman are scheduled to hold a vice ministerial strategic dialogue on Friday, the first to take place under the Joe Biden administration.The two officials are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear issue, and review progress made since the summit on agendas such as the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership and reinforcing semiconductor and battery supply chains.