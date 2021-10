Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for medical workers on Tuesday.According to the state vaccination task force on Monday, the third shots will be administered in phases from Tuesday for medical workers who completed their initial series at least six months ago.There are approximately 45-thousand workers at 160 hospitals and medical institutions who can now receive the third shot.Those who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between March 20 and April 2 are subject to additional shots set for Tuesday until October 30.They will receive the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot at their respective hospitals.