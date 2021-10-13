S. Korea Launches Committee on Transition to 'With COVID' System

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has emphasized a phased return to everyday life as the nation launched a committee to assist transition into a new COVID-19 management system.Kim on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of a government-civilian committee tasked with supporting the nation’s efforts to transition back to daily routines amid the persistence of COVID-19.Stressing that it is now the time, but with caution, to prepare for normalization of daily life despite the ongoing presence of the pandemic. He went on to say that a return to everyday life will happen in phases, be inclusive, and will require all of the publics’ effort for the recovery to be effective.The prime minister added that the transition does not mean taking off masks immediately.He said it is also necessary to prepare for a worst-case scenario and fill every possible gap in related efforts. Kim also addressed the need to consider new quarantine methods such as a COVID-19 vaccine pass and enforce the medical readiness system.