S. Korea Reports 1,584 New COVID-19 Cases on Wed.

South Korea reported nearly 16-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid continued nationwide transmissions.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), one-thousand-584 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 335-thousand-742.The daily tally grew by 237 from the previous day and remained below two-thousand for the fifth consecutive day.The increase from Tuesday was not as significant as many expected. Wednesday figures tended to surge sharply from earlier days with the normalization of testing that was administered on a smaller scale on the weekends. An additional day-off on Monday, designated as an alternative holiday for Hangeul Day, may have suppressed a further spike.The daily figure has remained in the four digits for 99 consecutive days with an average in the past week standing at one-thousand-768.Of the new cases, one-thousand-571 were local transmissions, while 13 were from overseas.The greater metro area accounted for 74-point-seven percent of domestic cases, including 581 in Seoul and 506 in Gyeonggi Province. Non-capital areas added 398 cases.Eleven more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-605. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by five from the previous day to 359.