Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliamentary Audit of Government to Mostly End Thursday after 3 Weeks

Written: 2021-10-21 10:27:01Updated: 2021-10-21 11:52:16

Parliamentary Audit of Government to Mostly End Thursday after 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's annual audit of government offices will mostly come to a close on Thursday after three weeks, with 12 standing committees set to hold sessions. 

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee is expected to see rival camps clash over political meddling allegations involving opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, as well as over the Seongnam development scandal. 

The scandal is also expected to top debates in the audit sessions for the National Policy Committee and the Strategy and Finance Committee. 

With the Education Committee, lawmakers will ask questions about university evaluation and private school systems. 

Naver founder Lee Hae-jin and Kakao founder Kim Beom-su are set to appear as witnesses at the session for the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee. 

The National Defense Committee will focus its session on the military’s decision to appeal a court ruling that found the discharge of a soldier who underwent a sex reassignment operation unjust.

The house steering, intelligence and gender equality committees will hold sessions next week as well.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >