Photo : YONHAP News

Teenage swimming prodigy Hwang Sun-woo grabbed a medal in the third leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 on Thursday.Hwang took bronze after finishing the finals of the men’s 100-meter medley at 52-point-30 seconds in the Hamad Aquatic Center in Doha, Qatar.The medal was Hwang’s first at an international competition and came as a surprise given that Hwang has previously shown strong performance in the men’s 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events.Hwang is set to compete in the men’s 100-meter freestyle event on Friday and the 200-meter freestyle event on Saturday.