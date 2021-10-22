Menu Content

1,508 New COVID-19 Cases; 69.4% of Population Fully Vaccinated

Written: 2021-10-23 11:56:41Updated: 2021-10-23 13:33:08

1,508 New COVID-19 Cases; 69.4% of Population Fully Vaccinated

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 caseload has stabilized as 69-point-four percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday one-thousand-508 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 21 from overseas. 

It is the first time a Friday figure has stood under 16-hundred since the last week of July.  

Twenty more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to two-thousand-745. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is down by 15 from the previous day at 327.

Well over 126-thousand tests were conducted nationwide on Friday.

On the vaccine front, some 63-thousand people received their first jab and over 621-thousand their second jab on Friday alone.

As of Friday, over 40 million people, or 79-point-three percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once. Over 35 million people, or 69-point-four percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.
