Photo : KBS News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has denied media reports that the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un staged a coup and removed him from power.The spy agency said on Sunday in a text message to the media that the reports are completely untrue.Citing a report from U.S.-based tabloid Globe, local media outlets reported that Kim Yo-jong staged a coup between May 6 and June 5 and deposed the North Korean leader.Quoting U.S. intelligence sources, the Globe article also said on Saturday that the Kim Jong-un seen at recent events is an impostor, pointing out that his appearance is different and his weight has dropped drastically.Last month, Japan's Tokyo Shimbun also raised speculations that the North Korean leader seen at an event on September 9 marking the anniversary of the nation's founding could have been a substitute.