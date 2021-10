Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff You Young-min says the presidential office is viewing the Seongnam land development scandal as "utterly absurd".You shared the top office’s opinion when asked by main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Lee Young during a parliamentary inspection session on Tuesday.Pointing to suspicions of corruption regarding the land project, the presidential official said it is a given the public feels great anger over such matters.You said real estate is a most painful area for the Moon Jae-in administration, an issue the government will do its best to address to the end.He said it is out of such consideration that President Moon had ordered a swift and thorough investigation of the case, as he agreed to Rep. Lee's characterization of the problem as "serious".