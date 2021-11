Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of public rallies are scheduled across Seoul during the first weekend after the nation began the transition to life with COVID-19 on Monday.According to police Friday, some 20 groups have reported plans to stage rallies that are expected to gather a total of about three-thousand people in Seoul on Saturday. Another 600 are expected to walk the streets on Sunday.Under previous social distancing regulations, rallies involving more than one person were banned in the capital. Since Monday, up to 499 people can gather, as long as they are either fully vaccinated or tested negative.While guaranteeing the right to assemble for rallies, the police plan to restrict events exceeding 499 people.