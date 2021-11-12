Supreme Court Upholds 34-yr, 15-yr Sentences for Cyber Sex Ring Operators

Photo : YONHAP News

The top court has upheld the sentences for Moon Hyung-wook and Kang Hun, both convicted for their roles in a sex trafficking ring known as Nth Room, a case that shocked the nation.The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed both Moon and Hun’s appeals, finalizing their sentences.Moon was sentenced to 34 years for coercing 21 women and girls into filming sexually exploitative videos and then distributing them on the messenger app Telegram.Kang received a 15-year sentence for conspiring with Cho Ju-bin, the mastermind behind another high-profile online sex crime ring involving the Telegram chatroom "Baksabang." Kang was accused of threatening 18 victims, including minors, to film the videos and then also distributing them in the chat room.Just last month, the Supreme Court finalized the sentence of Cho, upholding his 42-year prison term.