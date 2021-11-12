Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Supreme Court Upholds 34-yr, 15-yr Sentences for Cyber Sex Ring Operators

Written: 2021-11-11 14:27:28Updated: 2021-11-11 15:44:42

Supreme Court Upholds 34-yr, 15-yr Sentences for Cyber Sex Ring Operators

Photo : YONHAP News

The top court has upheld the sentences for Moon Hyung-wook and Kang Hun, both convicted for their roles in a sex trafficking ring known as Nth Room, a case that shocked the nation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed both Moon and Hun’s appeals, finalizing their sentences. 

Moon was sentenced to 34 years for coercing 21 women and girls into filming sexually exploitative videos and then distributing them on the messenger app Telegram.

Kang received a 15-year sentence for conspiring with Cho Ju-bin, the mastermind behind another high-profile online sex crime ring involving the Telegram chatroom "Baksabang." Kang was accused of threatening 18 victims, including minors, to film the videos and then also distributing them in the chat room.

Just last month, the Supreme Court finalized the sentence of Cho, upholding his 42-year prison term.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >