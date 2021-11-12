Disney+ Streaming Service Lands in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Disney+, the over-the-top(OTT) streaming service arm of U.S. media giant Walt Disney, has landed in South Korea.Starting Friday, customers can download the app and use the service.Though content will be continually uploaded, its latest theater releases "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Jungle Cruise" are available from day one.Disney+ features films and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, among others, including blockbuster franchises such as "The Avengers," "Toy Story" and "Frozen."The subscription fee in Korea is nine-thousand-900 won a month or 99-thousand won a year.Streaming platform HBO Max, which owns the "Game of Thrones" and "Harry Potter" series, is also reportedly seeking to launch its service in the near future, stoking up competition for the local video streaming market currently led by Netflix.