UN Extends Sanctions Exemption for Pig Farm Project in N. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee has extended its sanctions exemption by one more year for a project to build a pig farm in North Korea by South Korea's Gyeonggi Province.On its website, the committee said the exemption will be valid through November 3 next year.The project involves constructing pig sheds to enhance the response to African swine fever. Items granted clearance include disinfection equipment and building materials worth some 750-thousand U.S. dollars.Gyeonggi Province reportedly requested an extension last month citing little progress made in the project due to the pandemic.The committee said sanctions are not intended to bear a negative impact on the North Korean people and humanitarian activity should not be excessively restricted.It also recently granted a sanctions exemption for a hospital project in Pyongyang requested by the Yoido Full Gospel Missions Foundation.