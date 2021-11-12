UN Extends Sanctions Exemption for Pig Farm Project in N. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank
The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee has extended its sanctions exemption by one more year for a project to build a pig farm in North Korea by South Korea's Gyeonggi Province.
On its website, the committee said the exemption will be valid through November 3 next year.
The project involves constructing pig sheds to enhance the response to African swine fever. Items granted clearance include disinfection equipment and building materials worth some 750-thousand U.S. dollars.
Gyeonggi Province reportedly requested an extension last month citing little progress made in the project due to the pandemic.
The committee said sanctions are not intended to bear a negative impact on the North Korean people and humanitarian activity should not be excessively restricted.
It also recently granted a sanctions exemption for a hospital project in Pyongyang requested by the Yoido Full Gospel Missions Foundation.