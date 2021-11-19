KMA: Nation to See Freezing Weather Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures are set to drop sharply from Monday afternoon with some parts of the nation expected to see the mercury slip below zero.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast on Friday that Sunday will see warmer than usual temperatures during the day but that mercury will begin to a dramatic plunge following rain showers in the afternoon.The agency predicted rain will continue for the entire nation through Monday morning and that chilly weather will set in after the rain clouds are gone.Seoul will see temperatures drop below zero for the first time this fall on Tuesday morning and afternoon highs in the capital will remain around zero degrees throughout next week, according to the KMA.The nation’s western regions are expected to see heavy snowfall next week.Temperatures are expected to return to average levels on the 28th.