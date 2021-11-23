Schools Resume In-Person Classes amid Spike in Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Kindergartens and schools across the nation returned to full time in-person classes on Monday for the first time in some two years, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.While the government has eased social distancing rules from November 1 under the first stage of its plan to transition into normalcy, full-fledged resumption of in-person classes has been delayed until after the national college entrance exam, which took place on Thursday.However, overcrowded schools in the capital region will be permitted to operate classes flexibly.In Seoul, offline classes can be offered to three-fourths of students in third to sixth grade of elementary school, and two-thirds of middle and high school students, according to the wishes of the students and members of the schools.Fully vaccinated students can attend classes even if one of their family members is placed under self-quarantine. Partially or unvaccinated students are also allowed to attend classes if they submit a negative PCR test result within 48 hours prior to attending school.If one family member tests positive, the student can attend classes on the condition that the student has been fully vaccinated or submits a negative PCR test result and does not display coronavirus-like symptoms.The education ministry expects about 97 percent of schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon will resume in-person classes.With the current spike of infections in the capital region, some one-thousand-360 people will be mobilized to guide and inspect quarantine measures at schools.