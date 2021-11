Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving time at the Seoul Detention Center, has been admitted to a hospital for an unspecified illness.The Ministry of Justice said Monday that Park checked into Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on Monday to treat a chronic illness, and will receive treatment in line with doctor's orders.In July, the 69 year old was hospitalized at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital for back pain and a follow-up on shoulder surgery.Earlier in February, Park was quarantined at St. Mary's after a Seoul Detention Center employee she rode in the same vehicle with contracted COVID-19.Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since 2017 after being impeached over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.