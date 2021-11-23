Leaders of S. Korea, Costa Rica Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Digital, Green Sectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Costa Rica held a summit in Seoul on Tuesday, where they pledged to bolster cooperation in the digital and green sectors to spur pandemic economic recovery.During the meeting, President Moon Jae-in sought Costa Rica's support for South Korean firms looking to participate in the Central American country's digital and eco-friendly infrastructure projects.Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada expressed hope to strengthen cooperation with Seoul in science, tourism, space and hydrogen technology.The leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to an "action-oriented comprehensive partnership" ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.The two sides agreed to work together in the global fight against climate change, while the Costa Rican leader pledged support behind Seoul's peace process involving North Korea.