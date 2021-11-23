Domestic Unionized Truckers to Go on 3-Day Strike on Thursday

Unionized truckers are set to launch their first-phase general strike from Thursday to Saturday.



Regional walkouts will take place on the first two days, and on the third day protesters are set to gather in Seoul to denounce the government and the ruling party.



The labor group, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), demands a continuation of the so-called safe wages scheme which imposes fines on shipping firms that do not pay truck drivers an adequate amount in freight fare.



The rule, introduced for a tentative three years, will last until next year.



The union wants the rule to be permanent in addition to a hike in freight charges.



The transport ministry said it will continue to seek talks with the group while implementing emergency transportation countermeasures.