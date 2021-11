Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is touring the Jeolla provincial area this weekend, canvassing five areas of the Democratic Party(DP)-friendly region on Saturday alone.In line with his pledge to prioritize the field and people's livelihood, Lee visited a Saturday market in Jangheung and will meet farmers in Gangjin in the afternoon.He will then move on to Yeosu and Suncheon, meeting citizens there to listen to the local sentiment.Embarking on the Jeolla province tour on Friday, Lee has already visited Mokpo, Shinan and Haenam.On Sunday, he will travel to Gwangju and end his four-day, 13-hundred kilometer tour in Yeonggwang on Monday.