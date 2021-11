Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of COVID-19 booster shots for soldiers will begin next month.According to a government official on Sunday, the Defense Ministry plans to administer additional shots for about four weeks starting December 27.People eligible for the booster shot are active duty soldiers and military officials who completed their initial vaccination five months ago. They will receive the Pfizer vaccine.The booster shots will be given to those who wish to receive the vaccine, but it is expected that most of the eligible soldiers will receive them.The schedule for additional shots has been moved up by a couple of months as health authorities recently recommended to shorten the minimum interval between initial vaccination and booster shots from six months to five.