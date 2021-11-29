Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

'Financial Markets Could See Increased Volatility Due to Omicron'

Written: 2021-11-29 11:26:58Updated: 2021-11-29 14:08:11

'Financial Markets Could See Increased Volatility Due to Omicron'

Photo : KBS News

Financial markets could see heightened volatility in the short run due to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, according to the government.  

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won gave the forecast on Monday when he chaired a meeting on macroeconomic conditions.

The vice minister said it’s difficult to rule out the possibility of foreign and domestic financial markets seeing increased volatility in the short run due to the lack of available information regarding the new variant, including its level of transmissibility and virulence.  

Lee stressed the need to observe the situation in a comprehensive and composed manner, saying the government’s ability to absorb market shocks from the spread of COVID-19 has grown stronger. 

Lee said the government will monitor financial markets around the clock. 

He said the government will thoroughly review market stabilization measures and take preemptive steps with related agencies if deemed necessary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >