Photo : YONHAP News

Public opinion over who should become the country's next president remains split, now with 100 days left until the national election on March 9.None among the four major candidates - the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung, main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Seok-youl, minor Justice Party's Sim Sang-jeung and minor People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo - are enjoying a commanding lead.According to the latest KBS survey, 23 percent of respondents said they were undecided.Candidates from the two major parties, Lee and Yoon, are each tied to separate corruption scandals, amid growing calls for special counsel investigations.Uncertainties also arise from the possibility of the two minor party candidates, Sim and Ahn, fielding a single candidate or forming a coalition outside the sphere of the two major parties.