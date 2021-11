Photo : KBS News

China has made clear of its willingness to participate in the signing of a declaration that would formally end the Korean War, according to a senior government official in Seoul.The unnamed official told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that Beijing believes that it should participate in the declaration as a signatory of the 1953 Armistice Agreement.The official said the concerned parties - the two Koreas, the U.S. and China - would need to consult on the details of the declaration.Beijing reportedly considers the war-end declaration as a step towards signing a peace agreement with North Korea, in contrast to Seoul and Washington viewing it more as a political and symbolic gesture for trust-building with Pyongyang.The future of related discussions will likely depend on how much Beijing will see eye-to-eye with Seoul and Washington's positions.