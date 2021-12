Photo : Getty Images Bank

Industrial output fell by nearly two percent in October from a month ago to post the largest drop in 18 months.Statistics Korea said on Tuesday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 110-point-eight in October, down one-point-nine percent from the previous month.It marks the largest drop since April of last year, when it slipped two percent.Output in manufacturing industries decreased three-point-one percent, extending the losing streak to four months. Service sector output also dropped point-three percent on-month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, rose point-two percent on-month in October.Facility investment dropped five-point-four percent on-month last month.