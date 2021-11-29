S. Korea to Invest in the Arctic in Climate Change Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has devised a strategy on boosting the nation’s activities regarding the Arctic.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries gave a briefing on the strategy dubbed “2050 Arctic Activities Strategy” at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The initiative stipulates Seoul’s intent to respond to climate change in the Arctic, to protect the North Pole's marine ecosystems, to expand cooperation with countries in the Arctic region and to emerge by 2050 as a country advanced in terms of Arctic governance by expanding related infrastructure and systems.The government plans to inject some 277 billion won through 2026 to build a next-generation icebreaker, a cube satellite and a high-altitude observatory with the aim to set up a comprehensive observation system and a polar data dam.With such systems, Seoul will seek to lead global research on climate change response in the Arctic, while enhancing its capacity to predict abnormal climates triggered by environmental changes in the North Pole by 2035.Based on data collected through the envisioned conservatory and data dam, the government plans to secure technologies to protect the Arctic’s marine ecosystems, including technology on reducing marine debris and fine dust which cause marine pollution.