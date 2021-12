Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to review additional support measures other than livelihood stipends for COVID-19 patients being treated at home.In his weekly meeting with Kim on Monday, Moon asked him to actively review more ways to ease difficulties faced by at-home patients showing less severe symptoms and their cohabitants.Under current quarantine rules, family members living together with patients are prohibited from leaving their home for ten days, for which they will receive financial aid to make up for lost wages.But the government had said that is about the full extent of their support.President Moon also urged an increase in manpower to help with epidemiological surveys and tracing.