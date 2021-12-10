Menu Content

New KBS President Declares Independence from Politics, Capital

Written: 2021-12-10 15:24:40Updated: 2021-12-10 15:46:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The new president of KBS, Kim Eui-chul, has declared the public broadcaster's independence.

In his inauguration ceremony Friday, the new chief declared to the public that KBS will not be swayed by society's vested interests including politics or the power of big money.

He said the broadcaster maintains its distance from relevant power-wielding factions such as the parliament, government and advertisers, aiming to secure independence as a public media firm.

Kim said independence can advance through viewers' trust and pledged to seek ways to earn credibility by answering their questions and showcasing results. 

He also vowed to present unique, creative, and innovative KBS content by tearing down boundaries between news, dramas, documentaries and entertainment shows. 

He said KBS will take a different path from commercial media and won't be swayed by outside pressure. Kim also promised to make swift, bold decisions based on data and reform corporate culture with emphasis on capability.
