Science

Gov't Recommends Emergency Security Update for Critical Vulnerability in Logging System

Written: 2021-12-12 12:59:20Updated: 2021-12-12 20:02:40

Photo : KBS News

The government has recommended an emergency security update for a critical vulnerability discovered in a widely used logging system.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Sunday that it was calling for an immediate security update via the website "bohonara," which is affiliated with the Korea Internet and Security Agency.

The recommendation comes after foreign media reported that a serious code execution vulnerability was found in Log4j, an open-source Apache logging system framework used by developers for recordkeeping within an application.

The flaw is considered highly dangerous as it can enable remote code execution, giving an attacker the ability to completely control and compromise affected machines.

The science ministry said it has notified top security officials at the country's key infrastructure and high-security businesses of the flaw.
