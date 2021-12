Photo : YONHAP News

English versions of vaccination certificates will be available on a government website and smartphone app.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday that English COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be issued at the Government24 website (www.gov.kr) beginning Friday, which is identical to the English certificate issued by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA).The certificate service has been open at the site since February but only in Korean.Both Korean and English certificates can also be issued through the website’s smartphone app, which can be used for the COVID-19 pass system.