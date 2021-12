Photo : YONHAP News

Exporters of the staple food kimchi can now label South Korea as the country of origin on their products.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced that a revised law on quality management of agricultural and fishery products went into force Tuesday, which enables local kimchi exporters to add South Korea as the country of origin on their product labels.The amendment aims to prevent false labeling of kimchi made elsewhere in the world as Korea-made kimchi.With this, the authority over the GAP certification, or good agricultural practices, will be transferred from the Rural Development Administration to the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service.