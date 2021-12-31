Daily COVID-19 Cases and No. of Critical Patients Both See Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases and the number of critical cases both saw declines on Friday from the previous day, but the number of fatalities posted the second highest jump.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday reported four-thousand-875 new infections detected throughout the previous day, down 162 from the day prior and some 13-hundred from Friday last week.The number of critical cases slid down 89 from the previous day to stand at one-thousand-56 but topped one-thousand for the eleventh consecutive day.The number of omicron infections also soared by 269, posting a record increase, to a total of 894.One-hundred-eight more people died from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total death toll in the nation to five-thousand-563. The daily jump was the second highest since the viral outbreak in January 2020.A total of 26-thousand-695 people were estimated to currently be receiving at-home treatment for COVID-19.