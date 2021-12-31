Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases and No. of Critical Patients Both See Decline

Written: 2021-12-31 11:19:50Updated: 2021-12-31 14:39:17

Daily COVID-19 Cases and No. of Critical Patients Both See Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases and the number of critical cases both saw declines on Friday from the previous day, but the number of fatalities posted the second highest jump. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday reported four-thousand-875 new infections detected throughout the previous day, down 162 from the day prior and some 13-hundred from Friday last week. 

The number of critical cases slid down 89 from the previous day to stand at one-thousand-56 but topped one-thousand for the eleventh consecutive day.

The number of omicron infections also soared by 269, posting a record increase, to a total of 894.

One-hundred-eight more people died from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total death toll in the nation to five-thousand-563. The daily jump was the second highest since the viral outbreak in January 2020.  

A total of 26-thousand-695 people were estimated to currently be receiving at-home treatment for COVID-19.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >