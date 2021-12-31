Politics KBS Presidential Poll: Lee Grows Lead Against Yoon at 39.1% to 26%

Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung leads his main rival Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party by a wider margin as minor People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo moves up in support, KBS' first presidential poll of the new year has found.



The survey - conducted by Hankook Research on Monday and Tuesday - asked one-thousand adults who they would vote for if the election was held tomorrow.



Lee received 39-point-one percent and his main opposition People Power Party rival Yoon Suk Yeol 26 percent. The gap of over 13 percentage points is higher than the 12 percentage point difference seen in a previous survey held late last month, of which results were unveiled on New Year's Day.



Support for People's Party contender Ahn Cheol-soo, meanwhile, came in at ten-point-six percent, rising from the single-digits he had been stuck in since Yoon won the PPP's nomination.



The poll also asked which candidate people thought would win the election regardless of their own support. Over 54 percent of respondents chose Lee over Yoon, who had 25-point-seven percent.



Close to 69 percent said they would continue to vote for the candidate they are rooting for now, while 30-point-five percent said it could change.



On the performance of election campaign committees, more than 68 percent said the Democratic Party was doing a better job. The PPP only received eleven-point-seven percent, likely reflecting the internal turmoil unfolding in its election camp.



Some 49-point-five percent of respondents still supported a transfer of power, while 40-point-three percent wanted the ruling party to remain in power.



As for party ratings, the DP drew 34 percent support and the PPP 31-point-seven percent. The Justice Party was at a distant four-point-four percent and the People's Party at four-point-three percent.



The poll has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.