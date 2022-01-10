Culture Two National Treasures at Kansong Museum Up for Auction

Two Buddhist relics from Kansong Art Museum will be put up for auction, marking the first such appearance of a state-designated national treasure.



Art auction house K Auction on Friday released the list of items for its January 27 event, which includes the Portable Shrine of Gilt-Bronze Buddha Triad and the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha Triad with Inscription of "Gyemi Year."



The portable shrine piece, 18 centimeters high, is believed to date back to the eleventh to 12th century with an estimated price of two-point-eight to four billion won. The standing buddha from the sixth century is 17-point-seven centimeters tall and its presumed value is three-point-two to four-point-five billion won.



Cultural assets being auctioned off is nothing new but attention is drawn to the fact that they are national treasures and part of Kansong Art Museum’s collection.



State-designated properties are restricted from being sold overseas but domestic transactions are possible if they are declared to the Cultural Heritage Administration.