Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will campaign in Gangwon Province this weekend as part of his nationwide tour.On Saturday, he will visit a life and health science museum in Hongcheon to speak with officials about the bio-health industry and convey his pledge to preemptively foster the sector.Lee will then move on to Chuncheon for a meeting with community leaders of 18 cities and counties to discuss regional development and local issues.In the evening, he will visit Inje to meet with young men from the reserve forces.On Sunday, the ruling party candidate will announce policy measures related to the peace economy at the Unification Observatory in Goseong and visit a traditional market in Gangneung.