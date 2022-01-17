Menu Content

US Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch as Threat to Neighbors, Int'l Community

Written: 2022-01-17 14:37:43Updated: 2022-01-17 14:53:48

US Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch as Threat to Neighbors, Int'l Community

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has denounced yet more launches of projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles carried out by North Korea on Monday morning.

A State Department spokesperson told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the U.S. condemns the launches as they violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to neighboring countries and the international community.

The department said it remains committed to a diplomatic approach and called on the North to engage in dialogue, adding that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.

It is the same message the State Department issued following earlier test-firings by the regime this year.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command which oversees U.S. troops in South Korea also said in a statement that it was aware of the "ballistic missile launches" and the U.S. was in close consultation with its allies and partners. 

The command assessed the latest event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or its allies, but said these launches highlight the destabilizing impact of North Korea's illicit weapons program.
