Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates from the two major political parties, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk Yeol, are set to hold their first one-on-one televised debate next week, according to the ruling party.Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Ju-min, a member of the party's election committee, said Tuesday that the two-hour debate will be broadcast from 10:00 p.m. on January 27. The nation's three terrestrial broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS, have agreed to jointly host the debate.Last Thursday, the DP and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) proposed the televised debate to the three broadcasters.DP candidate Lee Jae-myung accepted the broadcasters' proposal for another debate that would include two minor party candidates, Ahn Cheol-soo and Sim Sang-jung, after the Lunar New Year holiday which runs from January 31 to February 2.Park urged the other three candidates to also agree to participate in the debate.