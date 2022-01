Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Wednesday announced two more exemptions to the COVID-19 pass system.People hospitalized for adverse effects within six weeks of vaccination will be exempt from the pass system starting Monday, as well as those who applied for compensation for vaccine reaction but no sufficient causal link was established.Current exceptions include those who have just recovered from COVID-19 or were prohibited from getting their second shot after suffering an adverse reaction from the first.People who cannot be vaccinated due to immune deficiency or because they are taking immunosuppressive or anticancer drugs are also currently exempt.Authorities did not include pregnant women on the expanding list, noting that they are a high-risk group for whom vaccination is recommended.