Age Limit for COVID-19 Pills to Drop to 60

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to lower the age limit for COVID-19 treatment pills to 60 from the current 65 and older.The prescription-only antiviral drug, which is currently administered only to patients undergoing home treatment and those at COVID-19 treatment centers, will be supplied via diverse channels such as nursing homes and hospitals treating infectious diseases.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday announced the revision and a set of other measures to effectively deal with the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Kim said that the nation will introduce rapid antigen tests, also known as self-test kits, at COVID-19 testing sites, adding the current polymerase chain reaction(PCR) tests will be used only for high-risk groups.The government also decided to tighten entry restrictions for international arrivals. It will conduct two rapid antigen tests in addition to the PCR test during quarantine and shorten the validity of quarantine exemption certificates from one month to 14 days.