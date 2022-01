Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expanded its Level Three travel advisory for Ukraine to include more of the country amid growing military tension between Russia and Ukraine.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday placed 12 provinces located in the southern, eastern and northern regions under the elevated travel alert, in which Koreans residing in those areas are advised to leave.Fifteen out of Ukraine’s 25 provinces are now under Level Three travel advisory, including the three provinces previously given the alert near the Russian border - Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk.The ministry also advised South Korean nationals residing in other parts of Ukraine to leave the country for a safer place in consideration of the uncertainty.An official of South Korea’s diplomatic mission in Ukraine said there is no plan yet to evacuate diplomats, staff and their families from the country.