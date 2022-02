Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been confirmed in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province.The government said on Sunday that the case of H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed at a farm raising about 18-thousand ducks.This is the 33rd confirmed case involving poultry farms since November.The government said that recently, highly pathogenic AI cases have been detected and reported at poultry farms and among wild birds.The government plans to launch a week-long campaign of intensive disinfection across the nation starting Monday.It urged people in the livestock industry to actively join the campaign while asking poultry farms to closely monitor their poultry and immediately report any suspected symptoms.