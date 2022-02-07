Novavax Vaccine to be Administered from Monday

Photo : KBS News

Novavax vaccines will begin to be administered from Monday starting with high-risk groups and the unvaccinated.It is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine approved in South Korea.The protein-based formula could appeal to people who were reluctant to receive an mRNA vaccine.Priority will be given to adults not yet jabbed along with high-risk groups.The general public can also make reservations or sign up through apps for leftover vaccines.Authorities had said they will use Novavax to encourage vaccination among nursing home residents and set up plans for a second booster or a fourth dose.Also from Sunday, the online sale of COVID-19 self-test kits will be banned, with sales restricted to pharmacies and convenience stores only in an effort to better manage the distribution process.Inventory will be allowed to be sold online through Wednesday, with a complete ban starting Thursday. The number of kits people can buy at one time will also be capped at five.