Yoon's Camp Requests Consultation on Public Firm Appointments in Moon's Last Days

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's camp said that it has requested consultations with the incumbent presidential office relating to personnel appointments at public institutions to be carried out in the final days of the Moon administration.The top office, however, said it is unaware of such a request and hinted at plans to go ahead with those appointments, raising concern of discord between the outgoing and incoming administrations.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said Tuesday they made the request for the presidential office to consult the president-elect's camp when it is essential to name new appointments, and if that is not the case, to support a smooth handover process.Kim acknowledged there will be cases where appointments are necessary within the term of the current administration and expressed hope for cooperation with Yoon's camp.However, a key presidential official sounded a vastly different note, stressing that it is only natural that President Moon Jae-in exercises his administrative authority to appoint personnel until his term ends on May 9. The official indicated that this includes preparations to name a new Bank of Korea chief as current governor Lee Ju-yeol's term ends while Moon is still in office.