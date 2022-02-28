Seoul City Mulling Drinking Ban in Public Places

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul is considering designating public places, including government office buildings, urban parks, riverside facilities and bus stops, as alcohol-free zones.The metrolipolitan government said on Thursday that it is reviewing legal changes that would ban the consumption of alcohol in certain public spots, slapping violators with a fine of 100-thousand won or some 80-dollars. The existing ordinance only restricts and penalizes drinkers who cause trouble in specific public areas but not the act of drinking itself.The persistent spread of COVID-19 and the death of a medical student who drank alcohol on the riverbank before he was found dead in the Han River last year have sparked discussion about a ban on drinking in public places, including riverside parks.However, the city says it has yet to decide exactly which sites will be included in the potential drinking ban.As there are both pros and cons to cracking down on drinking alcohol in public, the city will reach a careful decision on the scope of the ban after taking into account from a wide cross section of the public.The city is expected to make a preliminary announcement of legislation later this month to revise the relevant ordinance.