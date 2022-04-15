Yoon Promises Gov't Support for New AI Center in Gwangju

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed strong commitment toward fostering the southwestern city of Gwangju, where a new AI cluster is being built, as a Korean version of Silicon Valley.While visiting the site of the AI industrial convergence complex in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday, Yoon promised to support the completion of the envisioned national AI cluster after assuming office.It came during Yoon’s first visit to Gwangju since he was elected president last month.He pointed out that data and AI technologies were the core of Korea's future, as he said his government would spare no tax, legal and institutional support to foster talent and expand research and development in relevant areas.Earlier in the day, Yoon visited the National Pension Service in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, and pledged to lift as many regulations as possible in a move to draw investment banks and securities firms to the city.Yoon’s three-day trip to the country's southern regions started from the Jeolla provinces on Wednesday. He is scheduled to visit Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday and Friday.Through the visits, the president-elect seeks to keep his campaign promise to return to the region post-election to examine the livelihoods of local residents.