Rival Parties to Hold General Meetings Friday on Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties will hold general meetings of their lawmakers on Friday to collect opinions on reform bills that would strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) plans to hold its general meeting of party members at 10 a.m. at the National Assembly to discuss its response to the ruling Democratic Party's move to pass the bills.The DP will also hold its own general meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Assembly to listen to DP lawmakers' opinions on how to pass the bills.The ruling party was expected to push for an agenda coordination committee enabling the bills to be introduced for a final vote on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun requested National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session on Friday.However, the DP halted the process of forming the coordination panel as the floor leaders of rival parties launched behind-the-scenes negotiations with the mediation of the assembly speaker.The ruling party is expected to hold an agenda coordination committee and pass the bills if it fails to reach agreement with the PPP on Friday.It aims to pass the reform bills in the parliamentary judiciary committee this week and the plenary meeting of parliament next week.