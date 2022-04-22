SPO Firmly Objects to Speaker's Proposed Arbitration

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) has expressed firm opposition to an arbitration proposal by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug regarding bills that aim to abolish the prosecution's investigative power.The office said on Friday that the proposal is merely a temporary stay on the bills in question, pointing out that the relevant parties have not once held a proper discussion on the legislation which is to bring significant changes to the criminal justice system.The office also cited serious procedural issues with railroading the legislation to meet a deadline.The SPO said it will continue to underscore how the bills are problematic and unwarranted and vowed to do its best to persuade parliament and the public.Earlier on Friday, rival parties accepted Park's compromise on prosecution reform, with plans to handle the proposed revisions during next week's plenary session.