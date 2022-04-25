S. Korea-U.S. Joint Drills End, Defense Ministry Begins Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry’s command units have started its relocation, after the South Korea-U.S. combined military exercises came to close, the last such maneuvers under the Moon Jae-in administration.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Thursday said the allies completed their nine-day springtime joint training involving computer simulations that kicked off on April 18.And with the conclusion of the drills, the Defense Ministry began clearing out from its main building in Yongsan, which will be converted to the headquarters for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and his aides to begin their duties immediately after his May 10 inauguration.The ministry’s key offices, including those of the minister, vice minister and policy chief, will move to the nearby JCS building. Renovations will take place within the structure until mid-June.Facilities for the president's National Security Council are currently underway in the basement of the building, with operations slated to kick off on May 10 when Yoon and his team officially take up their duties immediately after the inauguration ceremony in the morning.